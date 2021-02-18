Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

