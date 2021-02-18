Seaport Global Securities Comments on SPX FLOW, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX FLOW in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLOW. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

