Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Huntsman by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 181,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.