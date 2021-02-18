SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

