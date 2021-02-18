(SECN.L) (LON:SECN) Shares Up 2.5%

(SECN.L) (LON:SECN)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.12). 1,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77.

In related news, insider Emma Victoria Kane purchased 27,551 shares of (SECN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,499.99 ($17,637.82).

