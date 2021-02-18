Secret (SCRT) Price Up 19.6% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00005338 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $192.96 million and $7.39 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.66 or 0.00554739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00033089 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.16 or 0.02811973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000189 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,374,927 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.