Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Down 8.3%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.53. 3,350,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,155,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

