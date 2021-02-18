Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,878.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,685.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

