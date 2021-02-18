Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,878.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,685.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

