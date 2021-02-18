Sempra Energy (SRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

