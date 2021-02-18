Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,714,000 after buying an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

