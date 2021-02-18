Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Trading Down 10%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 61,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,362,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

About Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform.

