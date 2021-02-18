Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $168.96

Shares of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.96 ($2.21) and traded as high as GBX 176.59 ($2.31). Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) shares last traded at GBX 174.70 ($2.28), with a volume of 52,850 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 154.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The company has a market cap of £65.82 million and a PE ratio of -6.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L)’s payout ratio is currently -27.89%.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

