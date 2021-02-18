Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Down 4.6%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.54. 1,575,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 71,785,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

