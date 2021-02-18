Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of MCRB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
