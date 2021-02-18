Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

