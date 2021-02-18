Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.