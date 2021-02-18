Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 151,828 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $17,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 805,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.