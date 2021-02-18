ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,173 shares of company stock worth $46,969,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $575.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

