Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 434,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,696,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $389.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

