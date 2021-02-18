Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 434,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,696,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Several analysts have issued reports on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $389.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
