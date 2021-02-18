SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 47,625 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NYSE SRC opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.81 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.