SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

