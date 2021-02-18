SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 120.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $160.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

