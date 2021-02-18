SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 585.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Brunswick worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of BC opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

