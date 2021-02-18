SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 779.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,341 shares of company stock worth $27,299,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $469.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $475.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

