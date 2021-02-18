SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,306 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 325.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,069.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock worth $78,225,483. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

