SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 46,134 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 165.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

