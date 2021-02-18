SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 276.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SMART Global worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,101,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

