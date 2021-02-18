SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 165.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,952 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

