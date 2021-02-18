SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

