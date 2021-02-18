SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of International Game Technology worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,776,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

