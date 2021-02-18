SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avnet worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,608 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,965,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,176,000 after buying an additional 1,665,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,782,000 after buying an additional 375,995 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 50.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 812,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after buying an additional 272,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

