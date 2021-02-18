SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in UDR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,486 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.