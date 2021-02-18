SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 399.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

