SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FibroGen worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

