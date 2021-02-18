SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 136.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Medallia worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,889,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 35.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,029,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,814 shares in the company, valued at $46,138,489.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,161,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,534,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,277,569 in the last 90 days.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

