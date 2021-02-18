SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 123.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.