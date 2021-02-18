SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1,175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $491.45 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $526.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.31.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

