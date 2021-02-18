SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

