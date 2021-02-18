SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Parsons worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 68.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 36.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $39.95 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

