SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 26,615 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,720.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

