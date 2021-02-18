SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,903 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

