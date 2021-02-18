SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after buying an additional 68,854 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

