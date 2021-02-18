SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,608 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 337,127 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,769.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 262,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 253,230 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 303,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 204,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,365,000 after buying an additional 161,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.