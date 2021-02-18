SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 40,196 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

