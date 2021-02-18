SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 219.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

