Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack stock opened at $123.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.64, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

