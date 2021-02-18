Share Buyback Plan Declared by The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Board of Directors

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE SHW traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $726.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,730. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.26. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $731.84.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

