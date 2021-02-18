Shield Protocol Price Up 60.8% Today (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.77 or 0.00034127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.54 or 0.00377512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00060023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00085084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00082139 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00437997 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,653.92 or 0.85768601 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

Shield Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

