SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $367,732.37 and $194.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,884.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,939.60 or 0.03738347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.36 or 0.00440139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $707.42 or 0.01363469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00499257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.24 or 0.00466880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00329874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00028993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

