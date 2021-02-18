Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.92 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 3,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

