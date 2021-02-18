ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. ShipChain has a market cap of $886,670.75 and $669.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.00845004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00035850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.48 or 0.05022379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016952 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

